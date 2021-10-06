Finepoint Capital LP Makes New Investment in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 2.93% of Helix Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Helix Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

Helix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.