Finepoint Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.87% of Equity Distribution Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 74,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,639. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.