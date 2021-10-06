Finepoint Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,032,989 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,032,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II comprises about 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 2.58% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,064,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,575,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,581. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.