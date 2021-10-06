Finepoint Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,050,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,000. Levere accounts for about 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levere by 12.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRAU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

