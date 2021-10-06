Finepoint Capital LP Takes $3.93 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned 1.14% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTPA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 14,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.