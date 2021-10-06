FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Shares Down 4.3%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.41. 15,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 20,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $186.11 million and a P/E ratio of -33.92.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 444.21% and a negative net margin of 23.65%.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

