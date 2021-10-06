Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Up 2.4%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s share price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.