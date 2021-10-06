Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $93.95 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $93.95 million and $6.26 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00013820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 125% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002212 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,955 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.