First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $11.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $49.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.01 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $860.00 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $336.19 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,264,000 after buying an additional 191,773 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $83,577,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $60,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

