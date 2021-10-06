First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

