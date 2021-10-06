First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 5,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,119. First Merchants has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

