First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FIF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 8,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,487. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

