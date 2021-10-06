First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 544,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,269. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

