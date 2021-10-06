First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

