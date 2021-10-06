First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.51. 134,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 84,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.