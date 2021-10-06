First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,607,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

