First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 60,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

