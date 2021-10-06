FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCFS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.14. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FirstCash by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

