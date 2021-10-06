Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE FSR opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

