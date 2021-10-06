Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. 109,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,319. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

