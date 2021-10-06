Flamingo Price Reaches $0.50 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

