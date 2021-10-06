FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,112. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

