Flixxo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $346.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.68 million and $346.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00234103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00102886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

