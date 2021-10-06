Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. Analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

