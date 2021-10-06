Fmr LLC Has $16.66 Billion Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,208,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,570,664 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 7.37% of salesforce.com worth $16,661,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $202,192,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. 4,737,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

