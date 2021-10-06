Fmr LLC Has $2.89 Billion Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,750,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,976,911 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,888,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. 38,989,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

