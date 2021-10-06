Fmr LLC Has $6.43 Billion Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Comcast worth $6,425,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,844,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

