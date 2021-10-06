FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director William G. Bracey acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares in the company, valued at $184,297.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 11,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.41. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

