FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 7,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $40,001.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bracey acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,297.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

