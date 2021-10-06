Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

FL opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.