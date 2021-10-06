Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,661,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

