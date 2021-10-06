Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,231 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 60,794,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,589,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

