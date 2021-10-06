Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,794,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

