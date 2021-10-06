Formation Fi (FORM) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $12.06 million and $1.96 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

