Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Forrester Research worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $941.72 million, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

