Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Sells $13,080.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $14,820.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00.

Shares of Forward Industries stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,283. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

