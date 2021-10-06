FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 10.5% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.10. 14,805,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

