Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

