Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.65 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and $3.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00008448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00131065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,366.86 or 0.99724990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.19 or 0.06442405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

