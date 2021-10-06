freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.32 ($26.26).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €23.01 ($27.07) on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.97.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

