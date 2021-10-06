Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 114,175,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,271,913,000 after buying an additional 49,597,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,557,392 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $667,234,000 after buying an additional 22,244,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,399,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $566,451,000 after buying an additional 21,652,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.