Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.
FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.37.
Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 114,175,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,271,913,000 after buying an additional 49,597,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,557,392 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $667,234,000 after buying an additional 22,244,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,399,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $566,451,000 after buying an additional 21,652,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.