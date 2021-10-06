Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 41,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,095. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

