FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 997,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HUGE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 243,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,581. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.