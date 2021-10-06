FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 5,271 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

