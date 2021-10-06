FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 872 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

