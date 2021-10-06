FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 157,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,702. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

