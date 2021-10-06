fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of fuboTV worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in fuboTV by 1,758.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

