Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FPE stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €30.18 ($35.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,670 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.22 and a 200-day moving average of €34.02. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

