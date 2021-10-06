Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 677,886 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.48% of Tenneco worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,308,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 15,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

