Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of TTEC worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,488. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

